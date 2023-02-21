Minor girl of school for blind, deaf and dumb found hanging in Cuttack

Cuttack: A minor girl of school for blind, deaf and dumb was found hanging in Cuttack district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reports.

The incident has been reported from Nuasahi area under Bidanasi police station limits. The body was recovered by the police.

The girl was a student of class eight said reports. The police has recovered the body and sent it for post mortem to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Further details awaited in this matter.