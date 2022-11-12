Minor girl molested at bus stand in Cuttack, complaint registered

Cuttack: In a gruesome incident, a minor girl was allegedly molested in a bus by the conductor at Angul bus stand in Cuttack.

The incident took place on November 5 at Angul bus stand.

Report says, the minor girl along with his father was standing at the bus stand waiting for the bus. Her father made her stand and went for some other work. Taking advantage of the situation , the bus conductor took the minor inside the bus and allegedly molested her.

The family members of the victim have registered a complaint against the bus conductor regarding the incident.

Under IPC 354 and POCSO act, the police have registered a case and have started an investigation into the matter. The commissionerate police have gone to Angul to nab the accused.

The bus associated have condemned the entire incident. The accused have been involved in many crimes earlier, informed the association.