Minor girl kills self in Berhampur of Odisha

The minor has committed suicide by hanging herself with the help of a dupatta in her house on Sunday, said reliable reports. 

By Sudeshna Panda
Berhampur: A minor girl has killed herself in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha on Sunday morning said reliable reports.

According to reports, the incident has taken place in Jagannath Vihar second line under Badabazar police station in Berhampur.

The minor has committed suicide by hanging herself with the help of a dupatta in her house, said reliable reports.

It is noteworthy that the minor girl used to participate in various programs as a model in the city of Berhampur.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in Bada Bazar police station. The police investigation is ongoing, further details are awaited.

