Minor girl, her parents killed, 1 critical in road accident in Baliguda of Odisha

Baliguda: In a tragic development a 10 year old girl, her mother and father were killed in a road accident in Baliguda area of Kandhamal district in Odisha on Monday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Rajalaxmi Sahu(10), her father Biprabara Sahu and mother Rashmita Sahu of Salaguda village under Sarangada Police limits.

As per reports, the girl and her parents were returning to their village Sarangada on a bike from her grandfather’s house at Parigada. The accident took place in Tagakia area under Baliguda police limits due to a head on collision between two bikes.

The girl and her father reportedly died on the spot while her critical mother was rushed to Baliguda hospital. However, as her condition deteriorated she was referred to Phulbani Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The rider of the other bike also sustained severe injury and has been admitted to Baliguda hospital for treatment.

In another incident near Tagakia in the district a 90 year old man was killed after a Tata Magic vehicle dashed him when he was returning home after taking bath. The deceased has been identified as Prahllad Mallick. Baliguda Police reached the spot and investigation is underway.