Minor girl hangs self in odisha
Minor girl hangs self for love in Odisha’s capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A minor girl hanged self over love affair in Bharatpur area under Khandagiri police station of the capital city of Odisha today.

According to reports, one Santosh Behera and his wife who were daily labourers  along with their daughter Sonali living in Santoshi nagar of Bharatpur area for many years.

Sonali who was studying in Std X, had a love affair with a boy of the same area.

According to reports, Sonali’s father Santosh got to know about this matter, he became furious and scolded her and warned her to stay away from the boy.

In the next morning, when santosh and his wife came to check on Sonali before living for work, they found her hanging from the fan.

They immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead.

On being informed, the Kandagiri police reached the spot, seized the body and filed a suicide case.

The body of the girl was handed over to her family after postmortem.

 

 

 

