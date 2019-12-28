Minor Girl Goes Missing In Odisha, Human Sacrifice Suspected

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir: Sindhekela police have detained the brother of a 12 year old girl who went on missing from Salebarat village since Tuesday.

Police said that the brother of the missing girl Shobhaban Rana was earlier arrested in October last year for allegedly sacrificing his cousin brother to goddess Durga for fulfilment of their wishes.

Rana along with his associate had sacrificed a nine year old boy who had also gone missing. “Rana was released from jail two months ago after being released on bail. We strongly suspect his involvement in the missing case of the minor girl,” said a villager.

Police said that they are further interrogating Rana to find out the whereabouts of the missing girl.

