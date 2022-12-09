Minor girl from Odisha raped & killed in Surat, Odias stage road-blockade

Surat: In a barbaric incident, a minor girl was raped and killed by a man in Gujarat’s Surat City yesterday. The rape and murder reportedly took place at Tirupatinath Nagar Society near the Badrinath Square of the diamond city of India.

One Mukesh alias Mukko Chimanlal Panchal reportedly took the minor girl to his flat and raped her forcefully by taking the advantage of her loneliness, said sources.

In order to escape police action, Mukesh killed the girl and wrapped the body in a polythene sheet before fleeing from the scene, added the sources.

When the news of the minor’s rape and murder got spread, hundreds of Odias staged a road-blockade in Surat and demanded the accused’s arrest and stringent action against him.

Soon, police started an investigation into the matter after getting information about the crime. They went to the society and seized the girl’s body from Mukesh’s flat.

The cops also managed to pacify the angry Odias and lift the road-blockade by arresting the rapist.

Sources said that as many as 14 cases are pending against Mukesh at different police stations in Gujarat.