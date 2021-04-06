Bhubaneswar: Mystery shrouded the death of a 15-year-old girl at the house of her own sister and brother-in-law at Kanan Vihar Phase-1, Patia in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Tuesday.

The deceased belongs to Bahakantia village under Patkura police limits in Kendrapara district had come to stay with her elder sister Kalyani Sethy and brother-in-law Ramesh Chandra Sethy a few days back.

According to reports. on a fateful day, Ramesh had gone out for work while Kalyani had also gone out for some work leaving the minor girl alone at home. On her return Kalyani found the minor girl lying unconscious with her head inside a bucket. She informed Ramesh and the duo rushed her to Capital Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem report revealed that the girl was strangled to death using a rope. When contacted, the police said that further investigation was on and necessary action will be taken accordingly.

Some suspect the girl was murdered in a pre-planned manner. However, the police are yet to confirm it.

On the other hand, the girl’s brother said that he was unaware of the actual reason for his sister’s death and was waiting for the police report.