Minor Girl Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Odisha, Police Begins Probe

Khurda: A minor girl was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances at Godi Patna Sahi under Khurda district’s Tangi police station on Saturday.

The minor girl, who has been identified as Iti Pradhan (6), the daughter of Ravi Pradhan, died while she was sleeping at home this afternoon.

The family members immediately rushed the minor to the Tangi Primary Health Centre after she did not wake up from her sleep. Unfortunately, the doctor informed the family that the minor had already died.

However, the doctor informed the local police about the girl’s death after noticing a small scar on her neck.

Soon a team of cops from Tangi Police station rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Besides, they sent the minor’s body to Khurda Hospital for postmortem.

The exact cause of the girl’s death will be known once the autopsy report is received, police officials said.