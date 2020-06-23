Minor girl drowns while shooting TikTok video in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jagatsinghpur: A 15-year-old girl drowned to death while shooting a TikTok video in Devi river near Manganpur in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Pujarani Naik, a resident of Raibarei village under Jagatsinghpur police limits.

According to reports, Pujarani aling with her three other friends- Nilam Swain (15), Anuradha Parida (15) and Amaresh Pardia (13)-had been to the river to shoot a video. They accidentally slipped into the river and drowned in the strong current.

Locals spotted them drowning  in the river. They rescued all the four minors and rushed them to Balikuda community health centre

Later the victims were referred to the District Headquarters Hospital here where Pujarani was  declared “brought dead”.

As per latest reports, conditions of Amaresh and Anuradha are stated to be critical and have been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Police have started an investigation in to the matter.

A pal of gloom has descended over the village following the tragic incident on the occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

