Minor girl dies in road accident in Sonepur of Odisha

Sonepur: In a tragic incident, a minor girl has died in an accident in Sonepur district in Odisha in the early morning of Sunday.

According to reports, a minor girl died after being hit by a tractor in Sonepur district of Odisha. The accident in Sonepur took place at Kantapali village under Dungripali block.

Following the incident, the irate locals have blocked the road. The local police have reached the spot and are trying to bring the situation under control.

Further details awaited in this matter.