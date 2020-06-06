Nuapada: A six-year-old girl died at a quarantine centre in Khariar block of Odisha’s Nuapada district on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Barsha Kalsa, daughter of Doctor Khalsa, a resident of Jholpathar village under Khariar Police limits in the distrct.

According to reports, the girl along with her family had returned from Andhra Pradesh to the district in a Shramik special train on Friday. They were sent to Chalanpada quarantine centre under Khudpej gram panchayt in Khariar block.

The minor girl was reportedly suffering from fever and loose motions for last four days.

Upon being informed about the health condition of the girl, the concerned authorities of the quarantine centre reportedly gave some medicines to her last night.

However, the girl died at the quarantine centre this morning.

The reason behind the death would be known after swab sample and post-mortem reports come, officials said.