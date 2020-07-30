Minor girl commits suicide over ‘police inaction’ in Odisha’s Dhenkanal; ASI Suspended

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Bhapur police outpost in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district , Padmanabh Sahu has been suspended following allegations of police inaction which led to the suicide of a minor girl.

According to reports, the minor girl has ended her life by consuming poison today as the police allegedly did not take any action on the complaint filed against a youth who was repeatedly harassing her.

The family members of the minor girl alleged that the youth had misbehaved the girl on July 6. The  family members of the girl lodged a complaint against the youth  at Bhapur police outpost. However, the officials neither registered a case nor took any action. Instead, the accused had harassing the minor girl since then, the family members alleged.

Later, the girl consumed poison and ended her life.

You might also like
State

Unit 4 market in Bhubaneswar to open from July 31: BMC

State

807 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, total recoveries reach 19,745

Sports

Mahanju Gond and Sujan Gond Want to become world’s best midfielder, says…

Miscellany

Know The Easy Way To Link Aadhaar Number With Ration Card

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.