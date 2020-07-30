Dhenkanal: The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Bhapur police outpost in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district , Padmanabh Sahu has been suspended following allegations of police inaction which led to the suicide of a minor girl.

According to reports, the minor girl has ended her life by consuming poison today as the police allegedly did not take any action on the complaint filed against a youth who was repeatedly harassing her.

The family members of the minor girl alleged that the youth had misbehaved the girl on July 6. The family members of the girl lodged a complaint against the youth at Bhapur police outpost. However, the officials neither registered a case nor took any action. Instead, the accused had harassing the minor girl since then, the family members alleged.

Later, the girl consumed poison and ended her life.