Jajpur: The message of women’s day seems to have lost its significance as the reports of minor girls being physically abused and tortured is in the news almost every passing day.

One such tragic incident has been reported from Jajpur district of Odisha where four youth have been arrested for allegedly attempting to gang-rape a minor girl on Sunday night.

The victim is a college student from Duburi area in Jajpur district, was on her way to collect scholarship money from a private company at Kaliapani area in the district when she was allegedly abducted by four miscreants. The girl was reportedly travelling with one of her male friends.

According to reports, the accused persons stalked the duo near Kaliapani and later forcibly took the girl to an isolated place near Kalarangi mines area where they allegedly raped her.

The helpless minor fought with them and managed to escape from there. She rushed naked to a nearby house shouting for help and reached out to a woman home guard who then reported the matter to Kaliapani police station.

On the basis of the complaint, Kaliapani police initiated an investigation and nabbed the accused people that night conducting frequent raids in the nearby areas.

One of the detained accused works as a cook with Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) in the region.