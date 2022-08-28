Minor girl sexually harassed inside Panchayat

Minor girl allegedly sexually harassed inside Panchayat premises in Gajapati

By Sunita 14 0

Mohana: A minor girl has allegedly been raped inside the premises of Parisal panchayat under R.Udayagiri block of Gajapati district. The victim’s mother has filed a complaint in this regard in Ramagiri police station.

According to the complaint of the victim’s mother, on Thursday, along with some women of Kharigumma village, both the mother and the minor daughter went to Parisal village to work in corn field. While working in the paddy field near Parisal village panchayat office, her daughter went to the pipe in the panchayat office premises to drink water with another girl in the afternoon. At that time, Naib Sarpanch Jaydev Anand, who was alone in th Panchayat office, told the pipe water is not good and to came inside the panchayat to drink water. After that the mother alleged that her daughter was forcefully raped inside the panchayat office by Jaydev Anand.

After the complaint, the police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and has started investigating the incident.

You might also like
State

Tragic! 5 killed as truck hits auto-rikshaw in Kamakhyanagar

Business

Check gold rate in India for 24 carat and 22 carat today

State

Kendrapara: Locals perform man’s last rites as children did not turn up

State

Watch: RPF staff’s prompt action saves man from being mowed down by moving train

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.