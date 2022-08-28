Minor girl allegedly sexually harassed inside Panchayat premises in Gajapati

Mohana: A minor girl has allegedly been raped inside the premises of Parisal panchayat under R.Udayagiri block of Gajapati district. The victim’s mother has filed a complaint in this regard in Ramagiri police station.

According to the complaint of the victim’s mother, on Thursday, along with some women of Kharigumma village, both the mother and the minor daughter went to Parisal village to work in corn field. While working in the paddy field near Parisal village panchayat office, her daughter went to the pipe in the panchayat office premises to drink water with another girl in the afternoon. At that time, Naib Sarpanch Jaydev Anand, who was alone in th Panchayat office, told the pipe water is not good and to came inside the panchayat to drink water. After that the mother alleged that her daughter was forcefully raped inside the panchayat office by Jaydev Anand.

After the complaint, the police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and has started investigating the incident.