Minor gets washed away in river in Odisha’s Paradeep, search operation underway

Paradeep: In a distressing incident, a minor girl went missing after getting washed away in a river in Kansari Patia near Atharbanki in Paradeep.

Reportedly, a group of women and young girls had gone to the river side to perform a puja for ‘Khudurkuni’ when a 14 year old girl lost her balance and slipped into the water.

Despite multiple efforts by the onlookers, they were unable to rescue the minor. Officials from Paradeep CISF reached the spot and have initiated a search operation. Further details awaited.