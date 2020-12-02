Bhubaneswar: Managing director of OTV, Jagi Mangat Panda did not appear in self before the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) in the capital city in connection with the alleged minor girl gang rape case.

Rather Panda sent a representative to appear on her behalf before the Commission. However, the Commission has rejected the petition.

According to reports, on the earlier date also Panda did not appear before the Commission and sent a representative.

As per the request of the earlier representative the Commission had allowed another date and asked the OTV MD to be present in self. The date had been adjourned for today. However, even today Jagi Panda did not appear before the commission.

Being aggrieved by the absence of Panda on Wednesday, the Commission described it to be waste of time and for which the victim was being harassed.

Citing the above reasons, a fresh summon will be issued to Panda through the DCP, Bhubaneswar, said Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) Sandhyabati Pradhan.

On the other hand the victim and her family have become desperate and are feeling helpless after today’s development.

On August 30, the mother of the victim had lodged a complaint with the Mahila Police station alleging that her minor daughter was repeatedly gang-raped in March and April this year by a few of the employees of OTV.