Minor gang-rape case: Odisha women’s commission issues notice to OTV MD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha state commission for women on Monday issued a notice to the managing director of OTV, Jagi Mangat Panda in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in infocity area in Bhubaneswar.

The commission has asked the MD to appear before the commission on September 21 to present their side.

On August 30, the mother of the victim had lodged a complaint with the Mahila Police station alleging that her minor daughter was repeatedly gang-raped in March and April this year. She has also alleged that two staffers of OTV, two security personnel, a police official and his two associates have raped her daughter.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police has already initiated a probe into the alleged gang rape case.