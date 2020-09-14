Minor gang-rape case: Odisha women’s commission issues notice to OTV MD

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha state commission for women on Monday issued a notice to the managing director of OTV, Jagi Mangat Panda  in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl  in infocity area in Bhubaneswar.

The commission has asked the MD to appear before the commission on September 21 to present their side.

On  August 30, the mother of the victim had lodged a complaint with the Mahila Police station alleging that her minor daughter was repeatedly gang-raped in March and April this year. She has also alleged that two staffers of OTV, two security personnel, a police official and his two associates have raped her daughter.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police has already initiated a probe into the alleged gang rape case.

You might also like
State

Private Hospitals In 5 Odisha Cities Asked To Reserve 80% ICU Beds For COVID-19…

State

SC accepts CBI closure report on Sports Administrator Ashirbad Behera

State

Cuttack city reports 208 new Covid-19 positives, Tally mounts to 7975

State

Odisha govt orders closure of Covid Care Centres, TMCs, CCHs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7