Angul minor death case: 5 platoons of police force deployed to maintain law and order

Angul: In the latest development in the Angul minor death case of Odisha in order to maintain peace, five platoons police force has been deployed.

Police have been deployed by the district administration in order to maintain law and order in the city after the scary incident.

In a tragic incident, the body of a missing minor was discovered in Bareni forest, Tusar village, Kiakta Thana, after four days of his disappearance. The body was found mutilated, with no hands and legs, raising doubts of a possible sacrificial killing.

Authorities are actively investigating the tragic incident to determine the motive behind the child’s death. The police have detained and are questioning three individuals, including a female worshiper of Mangala Temple, in connection with the case.

The incident occurred in Bareni forest under Kiakata Police limits in Angul. The hanging body of the minor boy was found from the forest.

The irate locals staged a road blockade and set a police van on fire, said reliable reports. The locals suspect that the minor had been offered as a human sacrifice.

It is worth mentioning that the 14-year-old boy and his mother had made a wish and had vowed to spend the night at the Ma Mangala temple. The boy allegedly went missing in the morning.

The mother searched for her son and then filed a complaint with the Kiakata police station limits in Angul. However on Friday, a few locals spotted the dismembered body of the boy hanging inside the temple and immediately informed the police.

Today, a joint effort by the police and scientific team will further examine the circumstances surrounding the incident to unravel the truth.