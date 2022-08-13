Minor flood like situation in Mahanadi: Water Resources Engineer-in-Chief Bijaya Mishra

Bhubaneswar: Due to incessant rains in upper and lower catchment areas and the release of excess water from Hirakud Dam may result in minor flood in Mahanadi, informs Engineer-in-chief, Water Resources Bijay Kumar Mishra.

Around 6 lakh cusec water will reach Mundali by tomorrow 8 am. On the other hand, due to heavy rains in Chattisgarh, engineer from the Water Resources department has put on pressure to open more gates in Hirakud dam.

Excess flood water is now being released through 24 sluice gates and more gates are like to be opened if need arises, says Bijay Kumar Mishra.

While the water level in Baitarani and Jalka are increasing, the situation is being closely monitored. All the officials have been asked to be on alert and have an eye on the weakened banks of the river, says Bijay Kumar Mishra.