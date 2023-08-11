Minor dies under mysterious circumstances in Soro of Odisha

Soro: In a tragic incident, a minor girl lost her life under unidentified circumstances. The incident took place at a house in Gobindpur village, in Soro city of Balasore district.

The deceased has been identified as a student studying in eighth grade. She was the daughter of Biranjan Mohanty.

Reportedly, Bijayalaxmi’s health started deteriorating after she kept vomiting continuously. She was immediately taken to a hospital in Soro where the doctors declared her dead. The exact reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained.