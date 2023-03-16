Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Minor changes in matric exams pattern in Odisha

There have been minor changes in the 10th class matric exams pattern in Odisha, said reports on Thursday.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Bhubaneswar: There have been minor changes in the 10th class matric exams pattern in Odisha, said reports on Thursday. The change in summative-2 exam rules shall be aplicable from today.

A slight change has been made in the management system of Matric Summative-II examination conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education. Now the question paper will not be sent from the nodal center to the examination center before 6:30 am.

But the question paper will reach the examination center between 6:45 am and 7:30 am and the question paper will be handed over to the center superintendent. This order has been given by the board to the officers in charge of all the nodal centers.

One hour before the start of the exam i.e. around 7 am, the question papers used to reach the exam center. Questions were collected from the nodal center on or before 6 am.

As a result, the officers in charge of the examination center were facing difficulties. And there was a possibility that the questions would be leaked.

Sudeshna Panda 5481 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

