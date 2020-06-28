Minor brother, sister mowed down by speeding vehicle while selling mushroom on roadside in Odisha

Angul: Selling mushroom on roadside to earn livelihood amid corona crisis turned tragic for two minor brother and sister in Odisha’s Angul district on Sunday.

An 11-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister were killed after a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle mowed down them while they were selling mushroom near Raijharan village under Nisa police station limits of the district today.

Driver of a the vehicle (registration number OR02BY 8778) reportedly lost control over the wheels of the vehicle due to overspeeding and run over the minor siblings and their cousin while they were selling mushroom on the roadside to earn some money.

The mishap was so severe that the minor kin who have been identified as Nanduru Behera and Baisakhi Behera were killed on the spot. Their cousin Papu Behera sustained grievous injuries following the road accident.

Driver of the vehicle fled the spot immediately after the road accident as the locals gathered at the accident site and staged a demonstration.

A team of Nisa police went to the spot and managed to pacify the angry locals assuring them to trace the accused driver.

The cops also started a probe into the case and sent the bodies to the hospital for postmortem. The injured boy is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate death of Nanduru and Baisakhi.