Brother Sister Drown in Pond
Minor Brother-Sister Duo Drown in Pond In Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a brother-sister duo drowned while taking bath in a pond near Chikalakhanti village under Chhatrapur police limits in Odisha Ganjam district on Monday.

The deceased  have been identified as seven-year old Barsha Mahapatra and her four-year-old  younger brother Badala Mahapatra, children of Siba Mahapatra in the same locality.

According to reports, the minor siblings went to the pond near Bireswar temple of the village this afternoon to take a bath. However, they slipped into deep water and drowned.

The locals spotted the siblings drowning in the pond and immediately fished them out of the pond. They rushed the duo to the Chhatrapur hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

On being informed, Chhatrapur police reached the spot, seized both bodies and started an investigation into the matter.

A pal of gloom has descended on the village after the demise of the siblings.

