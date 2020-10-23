Bhadrak: A mutilated body of a minor boy has been recovered from the Dhamara-Bhadrak Manikpur Railway tracks on Friday in Manikpur area of Bhadrak district.

The deceased has been identified as the son of Dhaneswar Mahunta who is a resident of Garodapokhari village under the Khadalapokhari panchyat in Chandabali block.

According to sources, the deceased minor was a student of class 10th and has been missing since yesterday night after his night coaching classes.

The locals spotted his mutilated body on the railway tracks in the morning and called up the Ghanteswar police immediately and intimated them about the incident.

Later, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem and started an investigation into the matter.

Though the exact reason behind his death is yet to be known, some are saying that the boy commited suicide due to anger after a family dispute, where as the family members alleged that he has been murdered.