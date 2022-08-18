Minor boy swept away in flood water in Cuttack district, dies

Minor boy swept away in flood water in Cuttack, dies
Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a minor boy was swept away in flood water while taking bath along with his friends at Bramhanabasta village under Athagarh Block of Cuttack district in Odisha and later died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to reports, Pradyumna of Bramhanabasta village went to bathe in the flood water along with his friends today.

Unfortunately, Pradyumna and his friends were swept away due to the strong water current. However, some villagers immediately came to their aid and rescued three of them successfully.

While the health conditions of the other two were stated to be stable, Pradyumna was in a critical condition, which is why he was rushed to the local hospital for treatment. But, sadly he died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

