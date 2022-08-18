Minor boy swept away in flood water in Cuttack, dies

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a minor boy was swept away by flood water and reportedly dead while taking bath along with his friends in Athagarh of Cuttack district in Odisha.

According to reports, flood water had reportedly reached near the Bramhanabasta village following heavy rain in the area a couple of days ago. Pradyumna of the village along with his friends went to bath in the flood water.

Unfortunately, Pradyumna along with his two friends was being swept away due to the heavy current of the water. However, some villagers immediately came to their aid and successfully rescued all of them.

Pradyumna was rushed to the local hospital for treatment while the health conditions of the other two were stable. But, sadly Pradyuman died while undergoing treatment.