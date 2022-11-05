Minor boy riding cycle dies, as bike hits him in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: In a tragic incident, a minor boy who was riding a cycle was reportedly killed as a bike rider hits him from behind on Thakurmunda-Karanjia road near Akhapalan bridge here in Odisha on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Nayak (16) son of Lal Mohan Nayak a resident of chaibainsi village under Hathi Ghoada gram panchayat of the district and the accused as Sugrib Nayak and his brother Bali Nayak.

According to reports, Rahul after buying medicine was returning home. Meanwhile, Sugrib and Bali were also moving towards Panasadiha village on their bike.

While Rahul was passing near Akhapalan bridge, Bali and Sugrib who were moving through the way on their bike reportedly hit Rahul from behind.

As a result, three of the fell on the spot, and Bali, Sugrib received critical injuries, whereas Rahul was unconscious on the spot.

Soon, the local people who were present on the spot recused all three victims and rushed them to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

However, Rahul was declared brought dead by the doctors.

In the meantime, the police was informed about the accident, upon being informed, the police reached the body seized Rahul’s body and the bike.

Further investigation into the matter is underway by the police.