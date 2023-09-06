Minor boy missing in Bhubaneswar, search operation underway

Bhubaneswar: A boy has gone missing while bathing in a river in the suburbs of Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports on Wednesday.

Reports say that the boy is said to be aged around 17 years and belongs to Jharpada area of Bhubaneswar. He had gone to bathe in the river with four of his friends.

A search operation is underway near the Ranga baza under Balianta pilice limits. It is worth mentioning that a boy age about 17 years of Jharpada has allegedly drowned while bathing.

Furthermore reports say that yesterday, four children went to bathe in the Daya river near Rang Bazar, one of them slipped and fell into the river.

He is now said to have gone missing. The ODRAF personnel are searching for him but, he is yet to be traced. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.