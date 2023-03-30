Minor boy goes missing in Daya River in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident a 14 year old minor boy has gone missing in Daya River on the outskirts of the capital city of Odisha on Thursday. Fire fighters are present at the spot while effort to trace out the boy is underway.

As per reports, a 14 year old boy reportedly went missing today when he had gone to the Daya River to take bath. After knowing about this the locals intimated the fire fighters about this. The fire service personnel rushed near Daya bridge and started operation to trace out the missing boy. Two fire tenders have been engaged in the search operation.

It has been feared that the said boy probably has drowned in the river. By the time this report was written, the missing boy had not been traced out while the search operation was underway.