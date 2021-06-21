Minor boy from Nepal rescued in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: A 13 year old child has been rescued by the Child Protection Unit in Jajpur district of Odisha on Monday. The child informed about his native place as Jal Pokhri village of Nepal.

As per reports, the child reached Odisha through a trawler. Amid lockdown in Odisha, a businessman spotted him near Panikoili on the NH 16 in Jajpur district.

When asked, the child informed his name to be Bishal Rana Magar, the son of Dhruba Rana Magar and Sitarani Magar of Jal Pokhari village in Nepal. He is a Class VI student, the child also said. His father works in a company in Gujarat.

The businessman took him to Gariapur chowk and informed the officials of the District Child Protection Cell.

The DCPO (District Child Protection Officer) Niranjan Kar rescued the boy and presented him to the Child Welfare Committee. Child Welfare Committee chairman Rita Behera and others in the committee asked the boy to ascertain his whereabouts. He has been kept at Jajpur Balasharam.

Child protection officer Kar said that the boy’s parents will be contacted and then he will be handed over to them.