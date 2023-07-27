Minor boy fined Rs 27,000 for riding bike in Puri

Puri: A minor boy was fined Rs 27,000 for reportedly riding a bike in Odisha’s Puri City on Thursday. The cop from the Sea Beach Police Station caught the boy while riding the two-wheeler.

The enforcement team along with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Puri imposed the fine on the minor after verifying the documents of the vehicle.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government as per the new Motor Vehicle Act has banned students below 18 years from riding two-wheelers on the roads. If anyone violates the rule will be fined Rs 25,000 and cannot avail license till he/she attains 25 years age.

Besides, the owner of the vehicle or the minor’s parents will be arrested and forwarded to the jail.