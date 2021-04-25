Minor Boy Drowns In Mahanadi Of Odisha, See Details

minor drowns odisha
ODRAF Team Recovers The Body Of The Minor

Cuttack: A minor student has drowned in Mahanadi river. The tragic incident took place when some children from the Bidanasi area in Cuttack had gone to to bathe in the river yesterday.

Among them one went missing. The remaining students along with the locals immediately informed the ODRAF team.

After a long search of almost one and a half days, today the team recovered the body from near the Bhuashuni Ghat  in Cuttack.

The body has been sent to SCB for post mortem. The deceased has been identified as Sagar Tiwari.

