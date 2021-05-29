Tangi: In a sad incident, a 15 year old boy met watery grave on Saturday while taking bath in a canal in Khordha district of Odisha. The incident took place in Khairapali village in Niladriprasad area under Banapur block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Sabar (15), son of Sahadev Sabar of Khairapali.

As per reports, Pradeep was living in his aunt’s house in Khairapali. He went to take bath along with two other minor boys today to the nearby canal.

When he was taking bath he slipped into the deep waters and drowned. His friends tried to rescue him but in vain. They went to the deceased’s aunt’s house to inform about the incident.

After getting information Fire service officials from Banapur reached the spot and fished out the minor boy from the water and rushed to Banapur CHC. But he was declared dead by the doctor there.

Since the deceased boy’s is very poor, the locals have demanded financial assistance from the government.