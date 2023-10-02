Minor boy drowns in Bhubaneswar of Odisha, probe underway

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a student drowned in the temple pond of Baramunda area in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that, the death of the minor boy took place in the Nilakanteswar temple premises said reports.

The minor was a student of Barmuda Municipal Corporation High School. The student and four of his friends had gone to take a bath when the incident happened.

The student was studying in Bhubaneswar by staying in the Baliya baba ashram. The students had bunked the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in their school and gone to bathe when the minor boy’s leg slipped and he drowned.

It is worth mentioning that, the boy died on the spot. His friends immediately informed the police and the boy was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Detailed reports awaited in this case.