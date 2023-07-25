State

Minor boy dies, mother critical after snake bite in Baripada, Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Pic Credits: Times Now News

Baripada: The life of the minor boy was lost due to a snake bite in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, said reports on Tuesday.

The mother of the minor boy Minati Mahakud has been admitted to Baripada Medical Center in a critical condition, said reports.

The incident took place in Kathuria village under Udala police station.

Last night Minati was sleeping at home holding her one-and-a-half-year-old son. Late at night, a python entered the house and bit both of them.

Minati’s  husband, mother and son were admitted to Udla Hospital. When the minor son died in the hospital, the condition of Minati is critical, said reliable reports.

After primary treatment, Minati was shifted to Baripada Hospital, said reports.

