Bhadrak: Child dies as a wall collapses on him while sleeping. This unfortunate incident has taken place in Kannada village of Tihidi block in Bhadrak disrict.

The minor son of a man named Balaram Das was sleeping inside the house when the incident took place. The wall of the house had gotten wet in the incessant rains due to cyclone Amphan.

Once the strong winds started blowing, the wall caved in and fell on the sleeping child. The child died on the spot much to the agony of the parents.