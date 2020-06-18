Gajapati: A minor boy has died and 1 person has been injured in a bike accident in Gajapati district of Odisha. The incident has occurred in Mandimera village located in Adva Tehsil of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Mikhayal Tangrang of Chandrapur in Rayagada District. The pillion rider who was injured in the accident is Punam Majhi. Both of the victims are identified as minors.

According to sources, Mikhayal along with a friend Punam had gone to visit his brother-in-law on a bike to Geranga village of Adva tehsil. While returning back home, Mikhayal lost his balance, skid off and hit a stone nearby. Mikhayal died on the spot while Punam was badly injured.

A passerby noticed the accident and informed the police about it. The Police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem to MKCG hospital and medical college. Meanwhile Punam, who was severely injured has been admitted in a nearby hospital.

An investigation in this matter is underway in order to recover any useful information in this case.