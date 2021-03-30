Jajpur: In an unbelievable incident a minor boy allegedly looted more than Rs. 13 lakh with the help of his aunty from the bank account of his neighbour in Jajpur district of Odisha. Both the accused persons have been nabbed by Police.

As per reports, a Class X boy withdrew money from the bank account of his neighbour using his ATM card without the account holder’s knowledge and also shopped using his account’s password. The total looted amount is said to be around Rs. 13 lakh. The incident took place in Sitaleshwara area under Jajpur Town Police Station limit here.

Sources said that Deepak Kumar Behera of Sitaleshwra area had received about Rs. 30. 77 lakh, in lieu of land acquisition. The said amount had been deposited to his bank account. The accused minor boy’s family was living in his neighbourhood. Both the families were in good relationship as neighbours. The minor boy used to come to Deepak’s house. However, later it was learned that he used Deepak’s ATM card and also managed to get Deepak’s User name and Password from his mobile. Later, he used the card and password to withdraw money and make shopping. After Deepak recently checked his bank statement he came to know about the loot.

After finding about the loot, Deepak lodged a complaint against the wrong doers with Police. It was learned that in the name of asking for hot spot on Deepak’s phone, he managed to execute the loot.

On the basis of the complaint, Police registered a case and initiated investigation. Police verified the bank statement and CCTV footage.

Police have arrested the minor boy and his aunty and seized a laptop, mobile phone and 2 bikes from the minor boy’s possession. His mother is at large following the incident.

The victim has claimed that the minor boy’s family is involved in the loot, otherwise when he was shopping so many costly items, how the family did not restrict him, he argued.