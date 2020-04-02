Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of railways has clarified its stance on ticket booking in the post lock down period that is after the 14th of April 2020.

The Railways clarified that certain media reports have claimed that Railways has started reservations for the post-lock down period.

It has clarified that reservations for journeys after 14th April were never stopped and is not related to any new announcement.

The railways has also said that it had stopped booking only for the 21 day lock down period i.e. from 24th March to 14th April.

Advanced booking is for a period of 120 days before journey and had never been stopped.