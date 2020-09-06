If you wish be a part of Ministry of Defence and serve the country by joining the Indian Air Force, there is a great opportunity for you. All you need is to have 10th, 12th, Graduation or Post Graduation Degree qualification.

The Indian Air Force has released a notification regarding the conduct of recruitment rallies in Odisha and Bengaluru for recruitment to the post of Airmen in Group X as Technical Trade except education instructor.

Check details:

Indian Air Force offers opportunities for unmarried male Indian/Nepalese citizens from the state of Odisha to join as airmen. The recruitment test is for Group ‘X’ (Technical trades) except education instructor trade will be held at Police Training College, Angul (Odisha).

Pre-Registration for the rally will start at 11 am September 8, 2020 and will close at 5 pm on September 10, 2020 on webportal www.airmenselection.cdac.in.

In view of COVID-19 restrictions and consequent testing constrains, limited candidates can be tested. In case of over subscription, shortlisted candidates based on merit [% marks obtained in Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent examination/Diploma course (as applicable)] would be issued provisional admit cards. Only candidates issued with provisional admit cards are allowed to appear in recruitment rally.

The recruitment test shall be conducted as per the details given in the notification (link of which is given below).

Candidates from the State of Odisha fulfilling the domicile requirements and eligibility conditions are to report as per the date and time mentioned in provisional admit card at the rally venue.

Click here for the official notification of IAF Recruitment 2020 Rally Odisha and know more about the recruitment drive.

Likewise, the Indian Air Force offers opportunities for unmarried male Indian/Nepalese citizens from the state of Karnataka to join as airmen. The recruitment test is for Group ‘X’ (Technical trades) except education instructor trade will be held at Manekshaw Parade Ground, Bengaluru & 7 ASC, AF.

Pre-Registration for the rally will start at 11 am on September 8, 2020 and will close at 5 pm on September 10, 2020 on webportal www.airmenselection.cdac.in.

Candidates from the State of Karnataka fulfilling the domicile requirements and eligibility conditions are to report as per the date and time mentioned in provisional admit card at the rally venue.

Click here for the official notification of IAF Recruitment 2020 Rally Odisha and know more about the recruitment drive.