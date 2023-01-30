Minister Naba Das death: Accused police ASI Gopal Das arrested

Bhubaneswar: The accused Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gopal Das was arrested in the evening on Monday said reliable reports. The Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gopal Das was deployed for the traffic clearance duty of the Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Das.

The Minister was shot dead by Das from his service pistol from point-blank range with a clear intention to kill him, said reports. Police ASI Gopal Das who fired at Odisha Health Minister Naba Das earlier today was suffering from bipolar disorder, said the doctor who treated him.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Tripathy, HOD Psychiatry, MKCG Medical College in Berhampur said, “ASI Gopal Das had come to the clinic 8-10 years ago. He was getting angry and furious. Besides, he was attacking others.

He was very active and was not having proper sleep. He was mentally very fine after being given medicines like mood stabilizers and antipsychotics for some years.”

Likewise, Gopal’s wife informed that he was suffering from mental ailments and had High Blood Pressure (BP). It is to be noted here that the police ASI was detained for firing at the Health Minister leaving him critically injured earlier today in Brajrajnagar of Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.