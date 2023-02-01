Minister Naba Das assassination: Accused Gopal Das brought on Police remand

Jharsuguda: In the case of the assassination of Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das, the accused former ASI Gopal Das has reportedly been brought on Police remand for a period of 4 days. Interrogation of the accused is being carried out by the CID Crime Branch team.

Inspection of the vehicle and the Crime Spot is reportedly being done with the assistance of Scientific Officer and Ballistic Experts using FARO 3-D Scanner.

One team led by a DSP is examining the witnesses including the supporters of the departed leader who were present at the spot on 29.01.2023.

Another team headed by a DSP and staffs are verifying the medical treatment aspect and financial behavior of accused Gopal Das. Examination of the neighbours and villagers is continuing by the team at the native village of accused.

Steps are being taken to conduct Forensic Psychological Assessment and Layered Voice Analysis test of accused by experts of the CFSL, New Delhi.

PM report suggests that the death is caused due to cardiogenic shock as a result of Fire arm injuries and is homicidal in nature. Further, Collection, collation and analysis of evidence collected so far is being done by a CID-CB team.

The investigation of the case is underway.