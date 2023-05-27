Minister Ashok Panda Meets Indian Ambassador to Japan

Bhubaneswar: Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Public Enterprises, SSEPD and Science and Technology met Sibi George, the Indian Ambassador to Japan on Saturday and discussed about a number of issues pertaining Biotechnology prospects.

During the discussion Minister Panda emphasised on Student Exchange Programme in Biotechnology for which learning of Japanese language would give ample employment opportunities to Odia students.

He also exchanged his proposals on marine biotechnology and scope for collaboration in geriatric care in the State. Growth of Buddhist tourism in Odisha also had a place in the discussion.

Sri George, Ambassador appreciated the proposals and said that positive response in the above matters will be followed. Sri Panda conveyed best wishes on behalf of the people of Odisha.

During the discussion, Suresh Lakhavat, First Secretary was also present. Former Minister and MLA, Badamba Debi Prasad Mishra also participated in the discussion.