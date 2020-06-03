Miniature Versions Of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Created In Odisha, See Pics

Bhubaneswar: Subal Moharana in Bhubaneswar created miniature versions of Nandighosa, Lord Jagannath’s chariot, Taladwaja, chariot of Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalana, chariot of Devi Subhadra.

He says, “It took me 15 hours and they are smallest ever made, so applied for Guinness World Records” (ANI)

With the controversy around the Rath Yatra being held sans devotees, such news is expected to bring a smile to their faces.

