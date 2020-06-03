Miniature Versions Of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Created In Odisha, See Pics

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Subal Moharana in Bhubaneswar created miniature versions of Nandighosa, Lord Jagannath’s chariot, Taladwaja, chariot of Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalana, chariot of Devi Subhadra.

He says, “It took me 15 hours and they are smallest ever made, so applied for Guinness World Records” (ANI)

With the controversy around the Rath Yatra being held sans devotees, such news is expected to bring a smile to their faces.

(Pic & Input: ANI)

You might also like
State

Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan Requests Direct Flights To Bhubaneswar For Stranded…

State

Heavy Rainfall Expected, Yellow Warning Issued For 13 Districts In Odisha

State

1 Dead, In Attempted Mass Suicide Reported From Odisha’s Jharsuguda Yesterday

State

Odisha govt releases Rs 62 crore as incentives for migrants completing institutional…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.