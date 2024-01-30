Mini truck overturns in Bhubaneswar, 3 injured

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, there has been an accident in the capital city of Odisha. A mini truck overturned in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Reports say that the accident took place in Bhubaneswar near the Hi-Tech square. The driver and three others were injured as the mini truck overturned in Bhubaneswar.

Latest updates in this matter say that all the three injured persons have been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. The local police has reached the spot and started and investigation in this regard.

Efforts are on to recover the mini truck from the site of the accident.