Red Crabs Odisha

Millions Of Red Crabs In Odisha, Locals Demand Boating Facilities

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: Millions of red crabs added to the glory of the Devi river mouth on Astaranga beach in Puri.  This is a rare and breathtaking sight.

Tourists from all over flock to witness these pretty red crabs.

Along with the crabs there are a number of tourism sites close to each other such as ‘Jahania pir’ and ‘Hentala’.

The locals are dissatisfied with the fact that there is a lack of proper boating facilities for the tourists.

They are demanding for permanent motor boat  facilities in the area so that the tourists can visit the river mouth and witness the rare sight.

