Millet seed display unit inaugurated at State Tribal Museum in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The millet seed display unit at Odisha State Tribal Museum was inaugurated by Ranendra Pratap Swain, the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development and Jagannath Saraka, the Minister of ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare.

Indramani Tripathy, the Director ST and SCSTRTI, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department presided over the inaugural ceremony.

As part of the global celebration of the “International Year of Millets” in 2023, the SCSTRTI and the Odisha Millet Mission have collaborated to establish the “Millet Seed Display Unit” at the Odisha State Tribal Museum. This initiative aims to create public awareness about the diverse millet landraces cultivated across the state. Currently, the unit is showcasing fifty different varieties of millets that are cultivated in various regions of Odisha.

In a remarkable effort to promote the significance of millets and their deep-rooted connection to the tribal communities, the SCSTRTI (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Research and Training Institute), in collaboration with the Odisha Millet Mission, has unveiled a "Millet Seed Display Unit" at the Odisha State Tribal Museum (OSTM) in Bhubaneswar.

The “Millet Seed Display Unit” is intended to educate visitors about the diversity of millet landraces in Odisha and their numerous health and nutritional benefits. Some of the varieties featured in the exhibit include Finger Millet (Ragi), Little Millet, Foxtail Millet, Kodo Millet, Sorghum or Jowar, and Pearl Millet or Bajra. Each of these grains has unique attributes, making them an essential component of a balanced and nutritious diet.