Mild earthquake felt in Daringbadi of Odisha

Daringbadi: A mild earthquake has been experienced in Daringbadi area of Kandhamal district in Odisha on late Thursday night.

According to reports, yesterday at around 11:35 pm a mild earthquake or tremors was felt in Daringbadi.

The tremors lasted for a few minutes said locals. Thousands of people were seen rushing out of their homes and running to open spaces.

However it is estimated that the tremors must be a result of or a precursor of the tremors felt in Chattisgarh earlier today.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 in the Richter scale occurred today at around 5:28 am 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground informed the National Center for Seismology.

