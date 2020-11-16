migratory birds are flocking to chilika
Representational Image

Migratory Birds Flock To Chilika As Winter Sets In

By KalingaTV Bureau

Tangi: Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, which is famous for its serene beauty, is being amplified by the arrival of foreign migratory birds of different species as the winter season has already set in.

As per reports, the arrival of exotic winged guests from different regions of the world has already started adding shine to the rich ecosystem of Chilika.

migratory birds are flocking to chilika
Pic Credit: Wikimedia

Birds of 70 different species including Peregrine Falcon, Grey Heron, Gadwal and Bill duck etc. have already been noticed at the lake by the second week of November, said sources.

Forest officials and ornithologists are on high alert as fear of poaching of the birds during this period of the year is usually on the rise in Chilika, which is considered as a major tourist place in the State, added the source. 

migratory birds are flocking to chilika
Pic Credit: Wikimedia

On the other hand, officials of Chilika Development Authority (CDA) said that they are expecting the number of migratory birds arriving to Chilika will cross the one-million mark for the second consecutive year in 2020.

You might also like
State

7th Pay Commission: Central Government Likely To Hike DA From This Date

State

Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal Transferred

State

Brown Sugar Worth More Than 25 Lakh Seized In Odisha Capital, One Arrested

State

Eviction Drive Begins At Odisha Capital

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.