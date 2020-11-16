Tangi: Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, which is famous for its serene beauty, is being amplified by the arrival of foreign migratory birds of different species as the winter season has already set in.

As per reports, the arrival of exotic winged guests from different regions of the world has already started adding shine to the rich ecosystem of Chilika.

Birds of 70 different species including Peregrine Falcon, Grey Heron, Gadwal and Bill duck etc. have already been noticed at the lake by the second week of November, said sources.

Forest officials and ornithologists are on high alert as fear of poaching of the birds during this period of the year is usually on the rise in Chilika, which is considered as a major tourist place in the State, added the source.

On the other hand, officials of Chilika Development Authority (CDA) said that they are expecting the number of migratory birds arriving to Chilika will cross the one-million mark for the second consecutive year in 2020.